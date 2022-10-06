Dr. Mohib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saiyed Mohib, MD
Overview
Dr. Saiyed Mohib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Mohib works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mohib Medical LLC410 Lionel Way Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (352) 432-7200
- 2 3101 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 432-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohib?
Excellent Dr. I'm alive because he cares.
About Dr. Saiyed Mohib, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1669486379
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohib works at
Dr. Mohib has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohib speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.