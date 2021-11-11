Overview

Dr. Sait Ashina is a Neurology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Copenhagen and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Ashina works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Brookline, MA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.