Dr. Sait Ashina
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sait Ashina is a Neurology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Copenhagen and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Ashina works at
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center1 Brookline Pl Ste 105, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 566-1535
NYU Neurology Associates240 E 38th St Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7744
- 3 10 Union Sq E Frnt 2, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-6989
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr. Flores but she moved back to her hometown so I saw Dr. Ashina. He explained that he wasn't allowed to prescribe me meds without seeing me, so that made sense. I had to wait about 20 minutes but in the scheme of things, it was more than worth it. He figured out my nummular headache (different from my usual migraine) and was able to give me a nerve block that got rid of it. He explained that sometimes it takes a few days to kick in, and he was right. Yes, he dictated his notes while I was there but at least I could hear his diagnosis and description at the time and not read something later and wonder. I don't think patient claims is accusatory. I once had a doctor write that something I had was remarkable. I found out that's medical speak for worthy of being remarked about. I have had only good experiences at this clinic and will definitely keep going to see Dr. Ashina.
About Dr. Sait Ashina
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194042895
Education & Certifications
- Danish Headache Center, University Of Copenhagen
- Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Yale-New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
- University Of Copenhagen
- Neurology
Dr. Ashina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashina works at
Dr. Ashina has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashina.
