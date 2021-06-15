Dr. Saishree Amin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saishree Amin, DMD
Dr. Saishree Amin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wakefield, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham / School of Dentistry|University of Alabama Birmingham, School of Dentistry.
Gentle Dental Wakefield409 Main St, Wakefield, MA 01880 Directions (781) 224-0021
Dr. Amin was very professional and caring. She and her staff did an excellent job replacing a crown on my tooth. I was a new patient and she put me at ease. Efficient and pain free.
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972842805
- University of Alabama At Birmingham / School of Dentistry|University of Alabama Birmingham, School of Dentistry
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.