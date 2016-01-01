See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Saira Saqib, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saira Saqib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Saqib works at Behavioral Health Services in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Adjustment Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Services
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 304, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 326-0205
    Monday
    6:00pm - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:30am - 11:30am
    Sunday
    9:30am - 10:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia Chevron Icon
  Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  Autism
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Saira Saqib, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1346432887
    Education & Certifications

    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saira Saqib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saqib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saqib accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saqib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saqib works at Behavioral Health Services in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saqib’s profile.

    Dr. Saqib has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Adjustment Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saqib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Saqib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saqib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saqib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saqib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

