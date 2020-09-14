Overview

Dr. Saira Niaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Niaz works at Atlanta Cardiac & Vascular Specialists, LLC in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.