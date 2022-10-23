Dr. Hirani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saira Hirani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saira Hirani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Hirani works at
Locations
Sugar Land Office1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 205, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-4800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been seeing Dr Hirani since she started her practice in Sugar Land over 20-yrs ago .. knowledgeable, caring, listens and does not rush. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Saira Hirani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Urdu
- 1205851177
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Aga Khan U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirani works at
Dr. Hirani speaks Gujarati and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.