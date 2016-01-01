See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dermatology
20 years of experience
Dr. Saira George, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. George works at MD Anderson in Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MD Anderson in Sugar Land
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 566-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lipomas
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Dr. Saira George, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629097142
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saira George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at MD Anderson in Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

