Overview

Dr. Saira Dar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Dar works at Community Health Center of Franklin County, Orange, MA in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.