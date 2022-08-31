Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD
Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Choudhri works at
Eye Care Specialists Of Florida1124 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 483-0328
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Dr Choudhri knew exactly what my vision needed. I can't believe how great my vision is with first cataract replacement. No pain. Waiting for the second one in a few weeks
About Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- Pepose Vision Institute
- Yale Eye Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Dr. Choudhri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhri speaks Spanish and Urdu.
