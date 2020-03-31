Overview

Dr. Saira Adeel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austell, GA. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Adeel works at Westside Gastroenterology Associates in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.