Dr. Saira Adeel, MD
Overview
Dr. Saira Adeel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austell, GA. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Westside Gastroenterology Associates3825 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (678) 223-3567
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adeel is the most attentive doctor I’ve ever used. She listens and remembers my health issues so that I don’t have to rehash every visit. She is caring, knowledgeable, and has completely changed my life health wise. I absolutely recommend her for anyone needing an endocrinologist.
About Dr. Saira Adeel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1417116450
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospitals (Ohiohealth) Program
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
