Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Ismail Md, PA10000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 601-6321Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Ismail. She is very caring, professional and knowledgeable. She listens to your concerns and answers your questions. You are in good hands Dr. Ismail.
About Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871794750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ismail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ismail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.