Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD

Psychiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ismail works at Coral Springs Medical Group in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ismail Md, PA
    10000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-6321
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Love Dr. Ismail. She is very caring, professional and knowledgeable. She listens to your concerns and answers your questions. You are in good hands Dr. Ismail.
    Linda Boucher — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
