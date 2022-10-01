Dr. Saimah Talukder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talukder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saimah Talukder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saimah Talukder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Derby City General Hospital
Dr. Talukder works at
Locations
WK OB-GYN Concepts8001 Youree Dr Ste 320, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with my recent visit. No lengthy wait . The staff was very courteous & professional. And of course, Dr. Talukder is always the best, so calming and down to earth. She is such an excellent educator!
About Dr. Saimah Talukder, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Bengali
- 1831350016
Education & Certifications
- Derby City General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talukder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talukder speaks Bengali.
