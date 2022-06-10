Overview

Dr. Saima Zafar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kaufman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.



Dr. Zafar works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Kaufman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.