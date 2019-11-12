Overview

Dr. Saima Siddiqui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqui works at North Shore Radiation Oncology in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.