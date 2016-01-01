Overview

Dr. Saima Shahid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altoona, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Shahid works at UnityPoint Health in Altoona, IA with other offices in Ames, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.