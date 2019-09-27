Dr. Sabah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saima Sabah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saima Sabah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Behavioral Medicine/Consulting1737 S Naperville Rd Ste 101, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 480-4660
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 933-4607
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
been seeing dr sabah for 10 years, she is wonderful. Always listens to my concerns and is willing to help. She is straightforward and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1013901701
- Loyola University Med Center
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sabah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabah has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabah speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabah.
