Overview

Dr. Saima Pasha, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Pasha works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.