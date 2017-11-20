Overview

Dr. Saima Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.