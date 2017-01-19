Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saima Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saima Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
- 1 500 Congress St Ste 38, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 849-2265
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Quincy - Crown Colony700 Congress St Ste 103, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 472-3400
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I was with Dr. Khan for 4 years until I moved and it was very inconvenient to keep going there. She is a great doctor, easy to talk to and listens to your concerns. She is never rushing you out of the office and is very thorough with questions and exams before making recommendations. She would often call me personally with test results for my thyroid to let me know the levels were high and she had sent a new prescription to my pharmacy...even called me on a Saturday after Friday bloodwork
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336206283
- Boston Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
