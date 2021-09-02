Overview

Dr. Sailesh Shah, DO is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Florida Medical Clinic PA in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.