Overview

Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Med Coll and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Arulkumar works at SSM Health in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.