Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Med Coll and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Arulkumar works at SSM Health in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health
    800 NW 9th St Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 231-2900
  2. 2
    Midtown Clinic
    1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 582-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Very kind Doctor. Very knowledgeable. Helped with my parosmia condition. Took the time to make sure I was comfortable during the stellate ganglion block procedure. Life changing I will forever be grateful to him.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD
    About Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174889778
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • LSUHSC-Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arulkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arulkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arulkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arulkumar has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arulkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arulkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arulkumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arulkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arulkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

