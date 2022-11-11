Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arulkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Med Coll and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Arulkumar works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health800 NW 9th St Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 231-2900
-
2
Midtown Clinic1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arulkumar?
Very kind Doctor. Very knowledgeable. Helped with my parosmia condition. Took the time to make sure I was comfortable during the stellate ganglion block procedure. Life changing I will forever be grateful to him.
About Dr. Sailesh Arulkumar, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1174889778
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- Sri Ramachandra Med Coll
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arulkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arulkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arulkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arulkumar works at
Dr. Arulkumar has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arulkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arulkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arulkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arulkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arulkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.