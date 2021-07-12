Overview

Dr. Sal Vasireddy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery



Dr. Vasireddy works at Philip Lammers, MD in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.