Dr. Sailakshmi Tatikunta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sailakshmi Tatikunta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4000
The Permanente Medical Group Inc1800 Harrison St Fl 7, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (916) 784-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is always easy to talk to. May not always say what I want to hear. But always have my best interest in mind. And very honest.
About Dr. Sailakshmi Tatikunta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatikunta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatikunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatikunta speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatikunta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatikunta.
