Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They graduated from Sv Medical College.

Dr. Reddy works at Compass Med Quincy Primary Care in Braintree, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Compass Medical
    Compass Medical
10 Forbes Rd, Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 884-6300
    RootHealthMD
    RootHealthMD
463 Worcester Rd Ste 103, Framingham, MA 01701
(508) 239-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Aug 16, 2021
Functional Medicine provides the long term answer to so many of our health issues. Our gut health is key to so much that goes on in our bodies. After three months with Dr Reddy I have resolved my life long digestion problems. Those digestion problems have also caused other healthy issues. Just taking a pill is not, and should not be the answer. My healthy has drastically improved and I will now get healthier every day.
Mary — Aug 16, 2021
About Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English, Hindi and Telugu
NPI Number
  1841213378
Education & Certifications

Internship
  St Elizabeth's Hosp
Medical Education
  Sv Medical College
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

