Overview

Dr. Sailaja Maramreddy, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Grant Med College India and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Maramreddy works at Advent Neurology in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Vertigo and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.