Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 732-3668
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She’s been my only Doctor that I have not had to change. She’s excellent, caring, concerned about your health. She explains everything so well, from health, to medications or anything questions you may have. She also accomplishes her work because of an excellent staff….. on the ball calling, friendly and a great team Continue to do your very best as you have always .
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235182973
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Manne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manne.
