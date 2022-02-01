See All Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities in Plano, TX
Dr. Sailaja Golla, MD

Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sailaja Golla, MD is a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with neurodevelopmental pediatrics

Dr. Golla works at Children's Health Specialty Center Plano Campus in Plano, TX with other offices in Orange, CA, Dallas, TX, Arlington, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Health Specialty Center Plano Campus
    7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-4200
  2. 2
    Thompson Autism Center, Children's Hospital of Orange County
    170 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 288-7651
  3. 3
    CADD Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental disabilities
    6363 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-7000
  4. 4
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Arlington
    620 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 704-3897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Texas Institute of Neurological Disorders - Plano
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 208, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 758-9347
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Frisco
    4433 Punjab Way Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 987-1198
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sailaja Golla, MD

    • Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1033309836
    Education & Certifications

    • neurodevelopmental pediatrics
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.