Offers telehealth
Dr. Sailaja Golla, MD is a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with neurodevelopmental pediatrics
Children's Health Specialty Center Plano Campus7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-4200
Thompson Autism Center, Children's Hospital of Orange County170 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 288-7651
CADD Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental disabilities6363 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-7000
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Arlington620 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 704-3897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute of Neurological Disorders - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 208, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 758-9347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Frisco4433 Punjab Way Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 987-1198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
very good experience Highly knowledgeable and very empathatic doctor
- Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu
- 1033309836
- neurodevelopmental pediatrics
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
