Dr. Sailaja Cheruku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheruku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sailaja Cheruku, MD
Overview
Dr. Sailaja Cheruku, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 301 N 8th St Bldg 1000, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Springfield Clinic1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheruku?
Dr. Cheruku diagnosed my father's cancer a few years ago, which helped to save his life. I have been a patient for several years and she has always been courteous, professional, and knowledgeable. She has a very pleasant demeanor and makes one feel at ease. I am facing a probable cancer diagnosis and I am thankful for her thoroughness, as other doctors had dismissed my concerns. I may have a fight ahead but her skill as a doctor has at least given me a chance.
About Dr. Sailaja Cheruku, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578659496
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheruku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheruku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheruku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheruku has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheruku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheruku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheruku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheruku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheruku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.