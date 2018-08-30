Overview

Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Bommakanti works at El Camino Health in San Jose, CA with other offices in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.