Dr. Sailaja Blackmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sailaja Blackmon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6660
Northeast Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 425-6650
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Ppg - Obgyn Fort Wayne1818 Carew St Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 425-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor that knows how to treat her patients like a person. I have full confidence in her when it comes to my OBGYN needs. It's refreshing to have trust in your doctor and know she will do whatever it takes to make sure you and your baby are safe.
About Dr. Sailaja Blackmon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackmon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.