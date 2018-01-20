Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyayula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD
Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Tec Emory Clinic Pulmonary At Executive Park1605 Chantilly Dr NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 785-4688
Emory Clinic At 12 Executive Park - Laboratory12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
- 3 1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've had one appointment with "Dr. U.) She was fantastic. Detailed, caring, thorough, knowledgable, smart, detailed, and all the rest. However, if you send a message on Emory' S portal to her, don't expect it to get there. Very frustrating.
- 14 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Upadhyayula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadhyayula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhyayula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyayula works at
Dr. Upadhyayula has seen patients for Muscular Dystrophy (MD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyayula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyayula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyayula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyayula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyayula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.