Dr. Saifuddin Soniwala, MD
Dr. Saifuddin Soniwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saifuddin Soniwala, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Soniwala works at
Medical Oncology and Hematology199 Park Club Ln Ste 200, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3340
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I have been a patient of Dr. Soniwala since 2012. He is thorough in his analysis of any problem, even finding an issue with a medication prescribed by another practitioner, that was wrong for me because of my cancer history. He is a very caring, compassionate man. In a recent incident, he received the results of a CTscan, ordered by another physician and contacted me immediately to follow up on additional testing that he felt was necessary. I am very grateful for his thorough, caring, compassionate care.
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1982620027
- Roswell Park Cancer Inst
- St Lukes Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Oncology
Board Certification

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Soniwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soniwala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soniwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soniwala works at
Dr. Soniwala has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soniwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soniwala speaks Urdu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Soniwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soniwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soniwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soniwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.