Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. 

Dr. Mama works at Cooper Care Alliance in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Endometriosis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Multispecialty at Marlton
    701 Route 73 N Ste 7, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Endometriosis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Endometriosis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Excellent surgeon. He diagnosed me with Ectopic Endometriosis that many doctors had missed for years. He spends a long time with every patient, very detailed, so sometimes you have to wait longer in waiting room for your appointment, but it is worth it. He is just as detailed during surgery, and uses robotics if needed. I had five surgeries with him, including full hysterectomy. He isn't great with after care past the first week after a surgery. If you have a hysterectomy, he doesn't prescribe estrogen pills but this is because they would only cause Endo to return. However he doesn't really offer any alternatives either, so be prepared. As a side note, herbals like CBD or Kratom do help with hot flashes and similar problems from loss of estrogen.
    L Avery — Apr 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD
    About Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Malay
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811906878
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mama has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Endometriosis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

