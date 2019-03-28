Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saif Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saif Syed, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
Skin Care Specialty Physicians LLC1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-9090
Skin Care Specialty Physicians1447 York Rd Ste 301, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Syed is the best surgeon to remove cancerous moles. He has removed growths from both my husband and myself and there is no scarring. He is a very nice man and is very easy to talk to. I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Saif Syed, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053363341
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Acne and Fungal Nail Infection, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.