Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Colerain6779 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 385-3937
West Chester8760 Union Centre Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 385-3937
Kenwood8270 Pine Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 791-3937
Eastgate4452 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 385-3937
Midwest Eye Center7730 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 791-3937
Tri-State Centers For Sight8780 Us Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 384-7058
Tri-State Centers For Sight375 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 110, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jaweed is a smart caring doctor. He is knowledgeable and answers all my questions. He is also very considerate about making me comfortable during an eye exam, as I am sensitive to bright lights. I have went to him off and on over the past several years. Sometimes I have went to other doctors who were closer to my house. But I have found that going to Dr.Jaweed is worth the extra drive.
About Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255333472
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital, Inc
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
