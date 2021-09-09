See All Ophthalmologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Jaweed works at Midwest Eye Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH, Florence, KY and Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colerain
    6779 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 385-3937
    West Chester
    8760 Union Centre Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 385-3937
    Kenwood
    8270 Pine Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-3937
    Eastgate
    4452 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 385-3937
    Midwest Eye Center
    7730 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-3937
    Tri-State Centers For Sight
    8780 Us Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 384-7058
    Tri-State Centers For Sight
    375 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 110, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-4525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Jaweed is a smart caring doctor. He is knowledgeable and answers all my questions. He is also very considerate about making me comfortable during an eye exam, as I am sensitive to bright lights. I have went to him off and on over the past several years. Sometimes I have went to other doctors who were closer to my house. But I have found that going to Dr.Jaweed is worth the extra drive.
    Mary Ann D. — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD
    About Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255333472
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital, Inc
    • Christ Hospital
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaweed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaweed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaweed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaweed has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaweed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaweed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaweed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaweed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaweed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

