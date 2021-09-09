Overview

Dr. Saif Jaweed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Jaweed works at Midwest Eye Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH, Florence, KY and Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.