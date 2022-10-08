Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saif Farooq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saif Farooq, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Farooq works at
Locations
General Surgery Southwest Clinic4221 S Western Ave Ste 4005, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has some tests ordered
About Dr. Saif Farooq, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518007632
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
