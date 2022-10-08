Overview

Dr. Saif Farooq, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Farooq works at General Surgery Southwest Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.