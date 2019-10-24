See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lake Elsinore, CA
Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bajwa works at Optum-Lake Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum-Lake Elsinore
    16800 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Arthritis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 24, 2019
    My husband was his patient! I also became his patient! Very easy to get an appointment, very friendly staff, the doctor is very caring!! very happy with him!!
    Gita Khatkar — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1043390040
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bajwa works at Optum-Lake Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bajwa’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

