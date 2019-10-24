Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Locations
-
1
Optum-Lake Elsinore16800 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 674-2155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was his patient! I also became his patient! Very easy to get an appointment, very friendly staff, the doctor is very caring!! very happy with him!!
About Dr. Saif Bajwa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1043390040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.