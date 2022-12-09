See All Neurosurgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Saied Jamshidi, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saied Jamshidi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Jamshidi works at White Flint Surgery LLC in Rockville, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Flint Surgery LLC
    15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 120, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 567-1800
  2. 2
    X'cel Primary Care
    6228 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 567-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Saied Jamshidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1578648002
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • U Rochester
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamshidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamshidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

