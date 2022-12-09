Dr. Jamshidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saied Jamshidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Saied Jamshidi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Jamshidi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
White Flint Surgery LLC15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 120, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 567-1800
-
2
X'cel Primary Care6228 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 567-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamshidi?
I went to multiple doctors for my stomach and all of them did not know what was wrong. I went to dr jamshidi and he was able to examination of my body and changed my diet and I was fine. Couldn’t believe it to be that simple!
About Dr. Saied Jamshidi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1578648002
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Rochester
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamshidi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamshidi works at
Dr. Jamshidi speaks Arabic and Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamshidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.