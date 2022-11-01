Dr. Saied Habibipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habibipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saied Habibipour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saied Habibipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Habibipour works at
Desert Care Network: Heart Associates1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E318, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-1376
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saved my life about 8 years ago, 4 way bypass. Came to my room every day and took time to speak with me and answer any questions. Didn't rush. Great Doctor, great guy.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013904424
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- UAMS Medical Center
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
