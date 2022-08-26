Dr. Said Sana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Sana, DO
Dr. Said Sana, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Sana works at
Henry Ford Allegiance Hearing Center1111 Teneyck St, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-8940
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met with Dr. Sana earlier this year to diagnose chronic sinusitis. I had polyps removed about 10 years ago and I felt like they had grown back. Dr. Sana confirmed that the polyps had indeed grown back and we needed surgery to remove them. I had surgery on 8/2 and immediately felt I could breathe again! Two follow up appointments included cleaning of the scar tissue and I feel like myself again, playing sports and breathing normally. Dr. Sana took the time to explain every small detail of what the surgery would be, follow up and post care. For the first time I feel like I have a long term plan to keep from further surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sana works at
Dr. Sana has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sana.
