Dr. Said Saleh, MD

Hematology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Said Saleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Saleh works at NJ Cancer Care in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    NJ Cancer Care
    NJ Cancer Care
1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109
(973) 765-6518
  2
    NJ Cancer Care
    NJ Cancer Care
1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 765-6520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Leukocytosis
Pancytopenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Sickle Cell Disease
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Scurvy
  View other providers who treat Scurvy
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 10, 2017
As Dr. Saleh has said and shown. "He treats all his patients as if they were his own brother or sister". He truly cares, I have been his patient (leukemia / CML) for 9 years and in remission for 8. The staff is very nice and attentive as well.
Mike V in Piscataway, NJ — Jul 10, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Said Saleh, MD
About Dr. Said Saleh, MD

Specialties
  Hematology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1447236617
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Seton Hall U - St Michaels
Fellowship
Residency
  Seton Hall University - St Michael's Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  Al-Bashir Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Said Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

