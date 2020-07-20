Overview

Dr. Said Osman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nairobi, College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Osman works at Sky Spine Endoscopy Institute in Germantown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.