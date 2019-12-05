Dr. Said Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Said Jacob, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
Jacob And Associates415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4467
Aurora Charter Oak Hospital1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 966-1632
Ramona Nursing & Rehabilitation Center11900 Ramona Blvd, El Monte, CA 91732 Directions (626) 963-4467
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to give Dr. Jacob and his staff a huge thank you and I know making appointments can be hard but not impossible but still managed to get through. Besides timing for an appointment Dr. Jacobs and his staff were always nice and mindful due to time-consuming appointments. Overall Dr. Jacobs is a very understanding, kind, and good person and doctor. I can not speak for other's experiences however my experience with Dr. Jacob was great 10/10.
About Dr. Said Jacob, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
