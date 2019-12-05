See All Psychiatrists in Glendora, CA
Dr. Said Jacob, MD

Psychiatry
2 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Said Jacob, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Jacob works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA and El Monte, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob And Associates
    415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-4467
  2. 2
    Aurora Charter Oak Hospital
    1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 966-1632
  3. 3
    Ramona Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
    11900 Ramona Blvd, El Monte, CA 91732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-4467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Just wanted to give Dr. Jacob and his staff a huge thank you and I know making appointments can be hard but not impossible but still managed to get through. Besides timing for an appointment Dr. Jacobs and his staff were always nice and mindful due to time-consuming appointments. Overall Dr. Jacobs is a very understanding, kind, and good person and doctor. I can not speak for other's experiences however my experience with Dr. Jacob was great 10/10.
    JC-Tapia — Dec 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Said Jacob, MD
    About Dr. Said Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528128949
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

