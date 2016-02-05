Dr. Said Ibrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Ibrahimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Said Ibrahimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Ibrahimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bridge Medical Neurology Consultants175 N Jackson Ave Ste 209, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (669) 309-1031
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahimi?
Dr. Ibrahimi listens carefully and is analytical and knowledgeable about prescribing the right medication according to his patient's brain chemistry. He ran a genetic test to learn how my brain processes chemicals, then prescribed the first antidepressant that has ever worked for me in many years of trying various types, and the 1st that didn't have intolerable side effects. He is compassionate and even suggested what to discuss with my child's doctor to help based on genetics. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Said Ibrahimi, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376751321
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahimi works at
Dr. Ibrahimi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.