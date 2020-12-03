Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshihabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Elshihabi works at
WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery61 Whitcher St NE Ste 3110, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hi-tech Healthcare Inc.718 Cherokee St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 291-8987Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Northside Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Dr E is great! Kind, patient, professional and truly makes you feel part of the family. He and his staff are the best.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
- Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas
- Neurosurgery
