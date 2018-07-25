See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Said Beydoun, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Said Beydoun, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, Marian Regional Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Beydoun works at USC Memory And Aging Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hcc I I 3000
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 25, 2018
    Very helpful with diagnosing my problems that others couldn’t.
    Steve in Corona, CA — Jul 25, 2018
    About Dr. Said Beydoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700827482
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Said Beydoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beydoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beydoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beydoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beydoun works at USC Memory And Aging Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beydoun’s profile.

    Dr. Beydoun has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beydoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beydoun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beydoun.

