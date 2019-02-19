Dr. Said Baidas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baidas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Baidas, MD
Overview
Dr. Said Baidas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Entire team very, very attentive, thorough and professional. I wish all doctors were like Dr. Baidas. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Said Baidas, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1871591990
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baidas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baidas accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baidas has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baidas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baidas speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baidas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baidas.
