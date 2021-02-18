Overview

Dr. Saibal Kar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kar works at Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Mitral Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

