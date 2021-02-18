See All Cardiologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Cardiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saibal Kar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Kar works at Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Mitral Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 340, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Mitral Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Feb 18, 2021
    He just placed a replacement valve in my failing mitral valve via the groin region ar Los Robles hospital. He is amazing!!!! Home the next day. Great doctor, great bedside manner, and love his staff. He is an incredible surgeon! Would absolutely recommend him.
    Eddie — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Saibal Kar, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    1063449403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
    Medical Education
    Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College
