Dr. Saibal Kar, MD
Overview
Dr. Saibal Kar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks227 W Janss Rd Ste 340, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 365-4389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He just placed a replacement valve in my failing mitral valve via the groin region ar Los Robles hospital. He is amazing!!!! Home the next day. Great doctor, great bedside manner, and love his staff. He is an incredible surgeon! Would absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Saibal Kar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1063449403
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kar has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Mitral Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kar speaks Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.
