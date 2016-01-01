Overview

Dr. Sai-Sun Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Chinese Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Bay Area Foot and Ankle Clinics in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.