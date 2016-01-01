Dr. Sai Pingali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pingali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sai Pingali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sai Pingali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College-Hyderabad and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 21, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sai Pingali, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1104089036
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hospital - Stem Cell Transplantation - Houston
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center - Lacrosse
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center - Lacrosse
- Osmania Medical College-Hyderabad
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pingali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pingali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pingali has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pingali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pingali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pingali.
